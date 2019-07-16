1937 ~ 2019

Our beautiful, kind and loving mother, Margene Harrison Pace, died peacefully at her home on Thursday, July 11, 2019, with her loving daughter Jill by her side.

Born Margene Harrison, on April 12, 1937, to Robert and Marjorie Harrison, in Salt Lake City, Utah. She married Winford LeLand (Lee) Pace on June 26, 1953. Together they had 10 beautiful children.

Mom was a very kind, loving, thoughtful and patient woman who was very soft-spoken and always had a kind word for everyone. Her children were the love of her life. She was the most unselfish person you could ever meet. She loved the simple things in life, soap operas (for sure), country music, The Voice, Wendover and most importantly her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great- grandchildren. She will be deeply missed by everyone; however, we are lucky now to have her as an angel watching over us.

She is survived by her sister, Linda (Lynn) Mitchell and brother Robbie (Connie) Harrison; children David (Gabriel) Pace, Jill Pace, Niel (Mickie) Pace, Jeri (Rob) Humphrey, LeDel (Jan) Pace, Kelle (Arlyn) Pace, Vicky Pace and Cali (Gary) Bastow; 39 grandchildren, 56 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her husband, parents and infant twin daughters.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 am, Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Lindquist's Bountiful Mortuary, 727 N. 400 E. where friends may visit family Wednesday, July 17th from 6-8 pm and Thursday, July 18th from 9:30- 10:30 am prior to services. Interment Lakeview Memorial Park, 1640 East Lakeview Dr. Bountiful, Utah.

Published in Deseret News on July 16, 2019