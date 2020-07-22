I LOVED Margene. She was not one to share much about herself, but served many through her musical talent and other special gifts. She sat in the same place in Relief Society every Sunday as long as her health allowed. When I taught RS, I would often focus on Margene because she gave me encouragement that I was been understood. She 'lite' up my life and have missed her a lot for the many months. My God bless her family.

Barbara Richards

Friend