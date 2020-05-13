|
|
Margie Ruth
Shaw Hamblin
1924 - 2020
Margie Ruth, also known as "Grandma Bear," passed away on May 10, 2020. She was born on September 23, 1924 in Murray, Utah to Curtis and Genevine (Vinnie) Shaw. She attended Murray High School with her high school sweetheart Lee Hamblin. They were married in the Salt Lake Temple on September 25, 1944. Margie attended BYU and remained a true, blue Cougar her whole life. She spent her career working in the office of Murray High School. She loved her rich ancestry and spent many hours doing family history. Her efforts have blessed many lives. She was a lifelong member of the Daughter of Utah Pioneers. More than anything, she loved to have fun with her family and friends.
Margie is survived by her children: Dennis (Sylvia) Hamblin, Julie Hamblin (Kevin) Thomason, Jeff (Janet) Hamblin, and Christine Hamblin (Neal) Francom; 24 cherished grandchildren and 26 much loved great-grandchildren; and many dear nieces and nephews.
Margie was known as "Homerun Shaw" in high school. She has made her final homerun. Truly she will be missed by all who were privileged to know her.
Due to current restrictions, only a private family service will be held. For an extended obituary and to leave online condolences please visit www.larkincares.com
Published in Deseret News on May 13, 2020