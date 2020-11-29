1/2
Margit Louise Johnson Blomquist
Salt Lake City-Margit Louise Johnson Blomquist, age 99, passed away peacefully in her bed after a full life on November 19, 2020. Margit was born on September 14th, 1921 to Henry and Esther Johnson in Idaho Falls, Idaho. She is one of eight siblings who grew up enduring the hardships of farm life during the great depression, experience which shaped a life devoted to family, faith, and service to others.
Following in her older sisters' footsteps, she moved to Salt Lake City to attend LDS Business College. Shortly thereafter, Margit was called to serve a mission to Sweden for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. It was there she met her loving eternal companion, Melvin R. Blomquist. They were married in the Salt Lake Temple on March 18, 1949.
Over the decades spanning a lifetime, their adventures in life took them from Utah, to California, and back to Utah again which they considered home. Margit served her many church callings with dedication and cheerful resolve. Most importantly, Margit loved being a homemaker for her family. When she had time outside of domestic duties, she loved to garden, sew, quilt, and crochet. We will always treasure the creations she left us.
Margit is survived by four of her five children and their spouses: Steven (Lori), Dennis, Marlene (Brent Peterson), and Evan (Mala). Milan, her third son died in infancy in 1957 from a heart defect. Also survived by brother Grant Johnson. Buoyed by family and a strong belief in eternal life, the day has finally arrived for Margit to re-unite with her husband, son and great grandson, Dawson, who preceded her in death. Margit is the grand matriarch of 15 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren, all of whom she adored.
To have known Margit, as her child, as a relative, as a friend, was to experience sublime love. We will miss her warm smile, laughter, and words of encouragement, but we also take heart that she is no longer coping with the frustrations of a body that she had thoroughly exhausted.
A public viewing will be held Monday, November 30 from 6 to 8 pm at Jenkins-Soffe Mortuary, 4760 South State Street, Murray, Utah. A private funeral service will be livestreamed on Tuesday, December 1 starting at 10:45 a.m. www.jenkins-soffe.com Interment at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park.

Published in Deseret News on Nov. 29, 2020.
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Homes & Cremation Center - Murray Location
Funeral services provided by
Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Homes & Cremation Center - Murray Location
4760 South State
Murray, UT 84107
(801)266-0222
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
November 27, 2020
We so love our dear friend Margit Bloomquist. Her love, warm smile, and practical advice has been a great blessing to us.

Having had the pleasure of being in the same Winder West 4th Ward with she and Melvin for a time, we were often blessed by their warm hospitality. Margit taught us wonderful, practical skills for our food storage as she served as a Relief Society counselor. Her laughter was infectious and always lifted us.

We join with her family in expressing gratitude to the Lord she was able to return to her Heavenly Father and family members on the other side of the veil. Our condolence's to you also as you adjust to the loss of her presence with you.

Love,
Dorothy Moser and Sue Berry
Dorothy Moser
Friend
