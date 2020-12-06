Marguerite Jost
1939 ~ 2020
Marguerite Jost passed away on December 2, 2020, of Covid 19 while being attended to at Alta Ridge Memorial Care Center. Marguerite was born on August 18, 1939, to Edward Jost and Marguerite Zurcher in Bienne, Switzerland. She immigrated to Canada with her Mother and Father and three sisters when she was 12 years old. Her family eventually ended up in Kankakee, Illinois and she went on to get her Bachelors' Degree from Brigham Young University. She was driven to obtain a higher degree and ended up in Lawrence, Kansas, where she received her Masters' Degree in linguistics. Then on to Strasbourg, France, to begin her doctorate studies in French literature. Marguerite loves learning and continued her studies at Madison, Wisconsin, at the University of Wisconsin. She eventually finished her doctorate thesis at the University of Utah in French literature. Marguerite spoke French, German, English and a little Spanish. She loved to read, write, take long walks and gardening. She worked for several years as a European Genealogist for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and then as a phlebotomist for the University of Utah Cancer Research Department.
Marguerite was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Rose-Marie. She is survived by her two younger sisters, Violet Horsley (Richard) and Edith McKinney, 8 nieces and 3 nephews.
A brief memorial service will be conducted by Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Service at the grave site at Mountain View Memorial Cemetery located at 3115 Bengal Boulevard at 2:00 p.m. on December 8, 2020.
Online condolences may be shared at www.jenkins-soffe.com