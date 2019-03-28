|
1925 ~ 2019
Marguerite Marie Luthringer Christopherson, age 93, passed away peacefully on March 22, 2019. She was born August 4, 1925 in Mulhouse, France. At age 23, she became a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Basel, Switzerland. She married Paul M. Christopherson on June 4, 1955. She is survived by her three children: Anne C. Pratt (Thomas), Farmington, UT; Mark P. Christopherson (Teri), Trabuco Canyon, CA; and Gay M. Stenquist (Paul), Kaysville, UT; 11 precious grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.
Memorial services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, March 30, 2019 at the Rock Chapel, 25 South 200 East, Kaysville, Utah. Friends may visit with the family from 9:30-10:00 a.m. prior to services. Please visit www.bergmortuary.com for her full obituary and to express condolences.
Published in Deseret News on Mar. 28, 2019