Home

POWERED BY

Services
Larkin Sunset Gardens
1950 East Dimple Dell Road
Sandy, UT 84092
(801) 571-2771
Viewing
Friday, May 3, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Larkin Sunset Gardens
1950 East Dimple Dell Road
Sandy, UT 84092
View Map
Viewing
Saturday, May 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Pepperwood Chapel
2195 East Pepperwood Drive
Sandy, UT
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
12:00 PM
Pepperwood Chapel
2195 East Pepperwood Drive
Sandy, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marian Mallory
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marian Copier Mallory


1950 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Marian Copier Mallory Obituary
Marian C. Mallory
1950 ~ 2019
Marian Copier Mallory passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 28, 2019, surrounded by her adoring family. Marian was born on January 8, 1950 to Floris and Eva Copier. She married her sweetheart, Michael Mallory, on February 16, 1973 in the Salt Lake Temple. They raised five beautiful children together. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, May 4th, 2019 at 12:00 pm at the Pepperwood Chapel at 2195 East Pepperwood Drive, Sandy, Utah. A viewing will be held Friday, May 3rd, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 pm at Larkin Sunset Gardens at 1950 East Dimple Dell Rd. (10600 S.), Sandy, Utah. Another viewing will be held from 11:00-11:45 am prior to the services at the church on Saturday. Interment Larkin Sunset Gardens. Please visit www.larkincares.com for complete obituary and online condolences.
Published in Deseret News on May 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Larkin Sunset Gardens
Download Now