1931 ~ 2019

Marian Eleanor Shober Hayward, the matriarch and guiding light of our family, peacefully returned to her Heavenly Father on May 23, 2019. Marian was born July 15, 1931, the first child of John Stephen and Martha Eleanor Shober, in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Marian was raised in Salt Lake City alongside her brother John (Jack), untill she met and later married her eternal sweetheart, Robert (Bob) Allen Hayward on August 18, 1948. Bob and Marian were active members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and were later sealed in the Jordan River Utah Temple on April 15, 1992. Together, Bob and Marian raised three beautiful daughters and never left each other's sides until Bob's passing in 2017.

Marian will best be remembered for her loving and caring nature, her perpetual devotion to her family, and her love and appreciation of the gospel. Aside from her duties as a mother and wife, Marian graduated from cosmetology school and retired from her in-home salon where many wonderful and life-long friendships were created. Marian's hobbies included genealogy, camping with her family, traveling with her sweetheart and their many life-long friends, cooking and canning, country music, and anything else where she could surround herself with family. Marian's family was truly the light of her life and she was always proud to acknowledge it.

Marian was preceded in death by her parents, John Stephen and Martha Eleanor Shober; her brother Jack Shober; her daughter, Sandra Hayward; and grandson, Brandon Fabert.

Marian is survived by two of her three daughters, Susan Hayward and Tamra Popelmayer (David), both of West Valley City, Utah; 8 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren, and 3 great-great grandchildren.

The family would like to extend a very special thanks to the staff and community of Summit Senior Living. Thank you for treating our parents and grandparents like family and for helping them live so comfortably during their final years.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, May 29, 2019 12:00 noon at McDougal Funeral Home, 4330 South Redwood Road with a viewing 10-11:45 a.m. prior to the funeral services. Interment, Valley View Memorial Park.

