1948 ~ 2020
Marian Joyce Aston Jones Graves, beloved mother and friend, passed away peacefully in Draper, Utah, on July 30, 2020. Marian was born May 9, 1948, to Hugh and Daisy Aston of Garfield, Utah. Survived by sons Greg (Sepideh) Jones, Jason (Cherie) Jones, Jeremy Jones and Jacob Graves, eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by parents Hugh and Daisy (Deverall) Aston, brother Kenny Aston and sister Leslie Stephens. Due to the current pandemic, Marian was interred at Valley View Memorial Park in a private family gathering. A celebration of her life is planned for May 8, 2021, the day prior to her birthday, which fittingly falls on Mother's Day next year. For complete obituary and condolences go to www.valleyviewfh.com