Marian J. Wilkinson
1931 ~ 2020
St. George, UT-Marian J. Wilkinson, age 89, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother passed away at home November 20, 2020.
Marian was born April 27, 1931 in Salt Lake City, Utah: the daughter of Nathaniel S. and Florence G. Jones. Preceded in death by her husband of 58 years. Married LaVar John Wilkinson on October 12, 1950.
She is survived by her daughters: Lesle (Cindy) Wilkinson, Shannon (Benny) Cordova; son, Brad (Kathleen) Wilkinson; 5 grandchildren; and 12 great grandchildren.
Marian loved to travel and golf. Her and Var's goal was to travel to all 50 states as well as many countries as they could. Marian worked for Sun Photo, Continental Bank, Sears and retired as a Staff Administrator at St. Marks Hospital.
She was a wonderful friend to everyone, she always cared about others needs before her own. A celebration of Marian's life will be held next summer.
Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, (435) 673-4221, www.metcalfmortuary.com.

Published in Deseret News from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Metcalf Mortuary
288 West St. George Blvd.
St. George, UT 84770
(435) 673-4221
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Metcalf Mortuary

0 entries
