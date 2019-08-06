|
|
Marian Jean Sly
1933 ~ 2019
Salt Lake City-Marian Jean Oberg Sly, a caring and devoted wife, mother and grandmother passed away August 3, 2019. Marian burst into this world as an early New Years gift December 31, 1933 in Salt Lake City. On April 12, 1956 she married her handsome and humorous husband, Donald H. Sly in the Salt Lake Temple. Marian is survived by her three children, Stephanie Boogaard (Rod), Holly Benson & Corbin (Michele Engle), and her sister Janet Oberg Gill. She was preceded in death by her husband Don, her parents, and her three brothers. Marian loved her Savior and was a faithful and dedicated member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, always giving 110% in every calling she had. She always tried to find ways to be of service to others, volunteering in schools and many other organizations. Always a go-getter, Marian's example of dedication, perseverance and vitality for life will be missed tremendously.
Her family would like to thank all those who tenderly cared for her the last years of her life at Canyon Creek Memory Care and her friends at Hospice for Utah.
Graveside services will be held on Thursday, August 8, 2019, at 11:00 am at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 East Dimple Dell Road (10600 South) in Sandy with a visitation beginning at 10:00 am at the mortuary. See Larkinmortuary.com to offer condolences
Published in Deseret News from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2019