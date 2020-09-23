Marian Rae Munson

1931 ~ 2020

St. George, UT-Marian Munson, age 89, passed away on Sept. 17th, 2020, in St. George, Utah with her daughter and son-in-law at her side. She was born on March 16th, 1931, in Gunnison, Utah to Dorothy and Grant Jepson. She married Gene Moreland Munson on May 28th, 1955.

She is survived by her daughter Susan Munson Foley, grandchildren Brooke Behunin, Chelsey Behunin, Kyle Behunin, Matthew Munson, and Trevor Munson.

She is preceded in death by her husband Gene Munson, sons Mark Munson and Wayne Munson.

Interment will be at Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery, 6500 South Redwood Road, West Jordan, UT.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store