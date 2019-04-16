Marian Newbold

1935 ~ 2019

Marian Mortensen Newbold, 83, passed away April 13, 2019, her Idaho Falls home.

She was born in West Jordan on May 14, 1935, to Mary Sabey Mortensen and Grant Harry Mortensen and was raised in Riverton.

She married her high school sweetheart, Ronald Bernell Newbold in the SLC Temple on September 2, 1954. The couple lived in Salt Lake Valley before moving to Idaho Falls in 1965.

A faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Marian served in Relief Society, Primary, and Young Women programs. Together Marian and Bernell served a mission in Alabama and as temple workers. She also volunteered at L.D.S. Social Services and as an election judge. A talented pianist, Marian taught for 45 years

Marian was a loving mother and wife, excellent cook, wonderful homemaker, and had an enviable green thumb. She treasured time with her family, especially when hiking, fishing, and camping.

She is survived by her children: Ronald (Corinne) Newbold of Scottsdale, AZ, Mary Ann (Brent) Smith of Highland, UT, Kristine (Tod) Sanders, Brian (Melanie) Newbold of Springville, UT, James Newbold of Littleton, CO, Janice (Kevin) Barlow of Hyrum, UT, and Gerald (Tammie) Thompson of Ft. Worth, TX;

21 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, and siblings Ida (Larry) Hardcastle of Idaho Falls, ID and Lowell Mortensen (Robert Jacob) of Palm Springs, CA. Preceded in death by her husband, parents, and one brother.

Funeral services will be held at 12:30 p.m. Friday, April 19, 2019, at Taylorview Ward Building, 1291 W. 65th S. in Idaho Falls. Viewing Thursday from 7:00-8:30 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home, 273 N. Ridge Ave. and Friday from 11:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m. at the church. On Saturday, April 20th there will be a visitation from 12:00-1:00 p.m. at the Old Riverton 2nd Ward Chapel, 12525 S. Redwood Rd., Riverton, UT. Burial will be in the South Jordan Memorial Park Cemetery at 1:30 p.m.

Memorial donations may be made to the Idaho Falls Area Humanitarian Center (ifareahumanitariancenter.org/donate).

Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com.

