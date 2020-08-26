1/1
Marian Ridges Romney
1936 - 2020
Marian Ridges was born in the LDS Hospital 10 July 1936. She is the oldest child of Melvin Hyde Ridges and Fannie Ann Scott. She attended Ensign Elementary, Bryant Junior High and East High School, where she met Miles Romney. She attended the U of U and graduated with a bachelor's degree in Elementary Education. She and Miles were sealed in the Salt Lake temple and celebrated their 61st anniversary in July. She taught school at Washington and Dilworth Elementary Schools. After her retirement, she and Miles served a 2-year mission to Russia. She served in many church, community and civic organizations. Music was her 2nd love and was always an integral part of her life.
She and Miles are the parents of 5 children: Luanne Porter (Blake), Mark Romney (Monica Austen), Carole Noel (Wright), Scott Romney (Christine), and Susan Hoag (Jared). They are the grandparents of 20, and greats to 3.
She is preceded in death by her parents, and a granddaughter. Many thanks to Visiting Angels, Aspen Ridge Hospice and Dr. Margaret Lunt for their excellent and compassionate care. Donations to LDS Missionary Fund, or the Alzheimer's Association are requested in lieu of flowers.
Viewing at Holbrook Mortuary (3251 S. 2300 E., SLC, UT) 6-8p, Friday August 28. Graveside Service at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park (3401 Highland Dr., Millcreek, UT) 10am, Saturday August 29. Guestbook to post messages for the family available at: HolbrookMortuary.com

Published in Deseret News on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Holbrook Mortuary
3251 South 2300 East
Salt Lake City, UT 84109
(801) 484-2045
