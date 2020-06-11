In Loving Memory

I beat you to it! I finished earth life before you did on June 10, 2020! I had just turned 89 on June 3. You, Glen, were 93 at the time I left. OK, so I fell, broke my hip and from there it all went downhill. Don't worry. I'll give your parents, Frank and Helen Grover Slight, a big hello for you. I'm anxious to see my folks, William and Anna Larkin Garrett, and my brother, Billy. Take care of our four children: Kari Burton, Jill Sauter, Marshall and Mark Slight, together with their spouses, our 17 grandchildren, and 27 great grandchildren, especially our newest who will be arriving any day now. I'm most desirous to be with our baby girl, Julie, who lived just for a few hours but is definitely part of our eternal family. I'm looking forward to meeting your brother, Raymond, who was killed in Italy during World War II, and also connecting with your sister, Gayle. This is an exciting time for me! Oh, keep in touch with my two brothers, Dee and Kent Garrett and my favorite (and only sister) Donna, quite a lady. Don't forget to tell our fellow missionaries "hello"- first, there in Peru, then in New Zealand, and finally in Nauvoo. Well, I've got to get busy here, so I'll say bye for now. Oh, instead of flowers and such, just have our friends know how much I loved each of them. Wonderful memories!

Graveside service and burial will be at the Salt Lake City cemetery.



