Marian Theckla Hemmen Hixson
1931 - 2020
Marian Hixson, nee Hemmen passed away Friday, November 27, 2020 of Covid complications.
She was born on September 14, 1931 in St. Louis, Missouri to Johanna and George Hemmen.
Marian is survived by her children Robert (Michelle), Richard (Elaine), Cynthia (James) Baize, William (Lisa), Charles (Susan); daughter-in-law, Deborah Hixson; ten grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren. She is preceded by her husband Robert N. Hixson and her brother Paul Hemmen.
Consistent with health guidelines, a Funeral Mass will celebrated by invitation only on Saturday, December 12th 2020 at 11:30 AM at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 3015 East Creek Road, Cottonwood Heights. For those wishing to attend in person, please contact Nora Kennedy at St. Thomas More parish at 801 942 5185 Those wishing to attend virtually may livestream at www.stmutah.org
Marian will be laid to rest with her husband at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, Missouri.
