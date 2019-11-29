|
MariAnn Birch Dyet
1930 ~ 2019
MariAnn Birch Dyet, 89, of Shelley, Idaho passed away from this earthly life on November 25, 2019 at the Gables Assisted Living Facility in Idaho Falls. She was born on August 11, 1930, the second of four beloved daughters, to Dewey Basil Birch and Emma Ruth (Mulvey) Birch in Salt Lake City. She grew up in East Millcreek, played softball and graduated from Granite High School in 1949. Her plans to attend nursing school were set aside when she met the love of her life, Norris Kent Dyet, Sr., from Helper, Utah. They were married at the Art Barn in downtown Salt Lake on February 17, 1950. The couple was blessed with six children, three girls and three boys: Vicki Lynne; Norris Kent, Jr.; Cecilia Rose; Dewey Edwin; Charlotte Pearl; and a baby who died in childbirth, David Edward. MariAnn personified a devoted daughter, sister, wife, mother, and grandmother. She worked in retail at ZCMI; and, after the family's move to Idaho in 1960, at Montgomery Ward and Tempo Department Stores. She was hired in the Bonneville County Assessor's Office, where she was promoted to Supervisor of Valuation and retired after 24 years of devoted service. Mari Ann enjoyed sewing, cooking, reading, gardening, word puzzles, camping, and boating. Her favorite food was a daily bowl of ice cream. Her ancient table was host to many fun family games. She loved the mountains and Yellowstone/Teton National Park. She traveled extensively throughout most of the United States, Ireland, Scotland, Wales, England, France, Germany, Austria, and Italy. She was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day-Saints.
She is survived by her children: Vicki Evelyn (John) Orlando, FL; Kent (Orlinda), Shelley, ID; Cecilia, Shelley, ID; Dewey, Kansas City, KS; and Charlotte Hansen (Kirk Scott), Rigby, ID; and 11 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; sisters, Elva (Calvin) Miller and Darlene Greenig; son, David; and grandson, Christopher. The family would like to thank the Gables of Idaho Falls Assisted Living for their kind and professional care of our mother in her last months. Additional thanks to Signature Home Health and Hospice for her final days.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 30, at 1:00 p.m. at Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home Chapel, 4760 South State Street, Murray. The family will visit with family and friends prior to the services from 12:00-12:45 p.m. Interment will be at Springville City Cemetery, Springville, UT.
Published in Deseret News on Nov. 29, 2019