Marianne daughter, wife, mother, grandmother and friend slipped quietly from mortality surrounded by her family at home and continued her journey into eternity. We will miss her and love her.

Born in Frieberg, Germany, May 9, 1928, at 3lbs, Marianne tenaciously survived and maintained this particular quality in how she lived the remainder of her time here. Her life represents an end of an era that saw countless technological and industrial advances, world war, the Space and Information ages, but never did like the computer.

The oldest of 8 children, in 1957, she emigrated from her birthplace in the former German Democratic Republic to West Germany, and then, in 1958 immigrated to Utah, USA. She and her husband made their home in Salt Lake City for 55 years and made countless friends. Marianne, a devote member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, served faithfully many years in her various church callings as a primary teacher, Relief Society compassionate service leader, family history name extraction, and loved serving in the temple.

Preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Norbert, daughter Norma, son Stuart, Kurt Baumgart (father), Gertrud Eissler (mother), and brother Werner.

She is survived by her son Brooks (Heather) and five grandchildren, Jason (son of Stuart), Bryan, Jared, Sariah, Benjamin, and six sisters and one brother.

The family would also like to thank Cache Valley Assisted Living, and Intermountain Homecare & Hospice for the many years of kind, thoughtful service.

Funeral service will be held March 14, 2019 at 11:00am at the Holbrook Mortuary, 3251 South 2300 East, Salt Lake City. Interment will follow at the Salt Lake City Cemetery. Guestbook to post messages and tributes for the family available at: HolbrookMortuary.com



