Aug. 15, 1925 ~ Apr. 26, 2019

Layton, UT- Marianne Hickenlooper Call. 93, returned home to her Heavenly Father on Friday, April 26, 2019. She was born August 15, 1925 in Brigham City, Utah the daughter of Franklin and Ruby Terry Hickenlooper. Growing up, Marianne lived in Brigham City, Ogden and when she was seven years old, the family moved to Layton.

Marianne married her high school sweetheart, Rulon Call on May 1, 1944 in the Salt Lake Temple.

She served in many organizations in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She and Rulon served a mission in the England Leeds Mission which they really loved. She served as an ordinance worker in the Ogden Temple for many years.

Marianne had a great talent and love of music. She taught piano lessons to many students over the years. She was ward organist for the better part of 70 years. She also loved to quilt and made quilts for all her grandchildren. In her later years, she loved to read.

Surviving are her children, Douglas (Diane) Call of Clearfield; Terry (Cynthia) Call of Boise, ID; Stanton (Janet) Call of Sandy; Neil (Tonya Knight) Call of Las Vegas, NV; Roger (Lori) Call of Syracuse; Carolyn (Brad) Justensen of Layton; Brent (Nancy) Call of Clinton; 35 grandchildren; 91 great-grandchildren and two great-great-granddaughters.

Marianne was welcomed home by her loving husband, Rulon; her son Kenneth Call, her grandson Stephen Justensen and two great-grandchildren Meghan Call and Luke Call, also numerous family and friends.

Funeral services will be held Friday, May 3, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Swan Lakes Ward, 2120 W. Gentile Street Layton, Utah. Friends may visit with family Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road and Friday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the church. Interment, Kaysville City Cemetery.

