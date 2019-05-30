1944 ~ 2019

Our beloved Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother, Marie Carol Jenks, "Mazoo" passed away of natural causes in her home on May 13, 2019.

Born on February 2, 1944 in Billings, Montana to Doris Jane Tandy Holten and Peter Lawrence Holten. She married James Francis Jenks on June 12, 1965, later divorced.

Preceded in death by her parents and her precious son Robert Allen Jenks.

Survived by daughters: Karen (Scott) and Barbara (Mason); grandsons: Josh, Jake, Sean, Seth (Katelin) and Nate; the new light in her life, great grandson: Jack "Bubby"; and siblings: Sally, Judy (Jim), Jimmy (Terry).

Mazoo loved nothing more than being with her family no matter what the occasion. She also enjoyed football and any meal prepared by her sons-in-law. Each meal was the best meal she'd ever eaten.

Despite her struggles, Mazoo was a rock that supported us to no end. She leaves an immense hole in our world and will be missed terribly but we are grateful for our many years of memories with her and comforted that she is now surrounded by the warmth and love of her parents and son, Bobby. We love you dearly Mazoo.

A graveside service will be held at Valley View Memorial Park 4400 West 4100 South, West Valley City, Utah on June 1, 2019 at 10:00 AM followed by a celebration of life at Valley View Funeral Home 4335 West 4100 South, West Valley City from 11:00 to 1:00.

