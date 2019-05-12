In Loving Memory

It's the second year now since you left us that day in May, one day before Mother's Day.

You are always with us and in our hearts and thoughts each day.

We miss those dark brown eyes and that pretty smile.

We miss the love you showed that came straight from your heart.

Our love for you is every lasting and will never go away.

Still missed and loved and very dear to us, your memory is with us every day.

Your Family

I married that girl with the dark brown eyes and pretty smile that summer day in July 1953. The one that stole my heart and took my breath away. I loved her then and love her now and for all eternity.

Love, your Bob



Published in Deseret News on May 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary