Marie Sanders

Gunnison, Utah

Marie Norman Sanders, 82, passed away June 17, 2019 in St. George, Utah. She was born July 24, 1936 in Gunnison, to Howard B. and Vera Jane Bown Norman.

A graduate of Gunnison Valley High School, Marie also attended Utah State University where she played violin and softball. She played violin in the Utah All State Orchestra, Utah Valley Symphony, and for many pit orchestras, and community services.

She married Kent Boyd Sanders on July 28, 1955 in the Manti Temple. She was with him in Castle AF Base in California. They returned to Gunnison in 1960 and while helping manage the Gunnison Telephone Company, Marie began teaching at Gunnison Valley High School. At GVHS she taught English, computer science, business, typing, shorthand, orchestra, advised yearbook, school dances, graduation, academic decathlon, and amazed everyone at her ability to write on chalkboards left handed. An avid reader, she highly valued education and traveling. She devotedly cared for her animal friends. She thoroughly enjoyed researching family history and served in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints as stake Primary chorister. She stands unrivaled at crossword puzzles and thoughtful gift giving.

She is survived by her son, Howard James (Suzanne) Sanders and her daughter, Kirsten Sanders (Edwin) Candland; 9 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Marie is preceded in death by her husband, Kent Sanders, parents, and grandson, Nicky Sanders.

Funeral services will be Friday, June 21, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Gunnison Stake Center, 80 West Center where friends may call for viewing from 9:00-10:30 a.m. Burial will be in the Gunnison City Cemetery. Funeral Directors: Magleby Mortuary, Richfield, Salina and Manti. Online guestbook at www.maglebymortuary.com

Published in Deseret News on June 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary