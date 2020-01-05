Home

Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery
6500 S Redwood Rd
Salt Lake City, UT 84123
(801) 969-3456
Viewing
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery
6500 S Redwood Rd
Salt Lake City, UT 84123
View Map
Viewing
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery
6500 S Redwood Rd
Salt Lake City, UT 84123
View Map
Marie V. Clark


1942 - 2020
Marie V. Clark Obituary
1942 ~ 2020
West Valley City, UT-Marie V Clark, age 77, passed away on January 2, 2020 at home surrounded by her family.
Marie was born on March 28, 1942, in Salt Lake City to Dwayne Gardner and Velva Munz. She married Paul R. Clark on March 19, 1994.
Marie was a loving wife and mother and a friend to many. She enjoyed travelling, fishing, and camping. She was also very talented with sewing and enjoyed baking.
Marie is survived by her husband Paul, her children Billy, Dale, Terry, Shauna, Michael, and Ricky, her step-children Gary, Kim, Denise, and David, 23 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren.
Marie was preceded in death by her eldest son Randy, her mother and father, her sister, her brother, and two husbands: Bill Vincent and Dewey Cowles.
A viewing will be held on Monday, January 6, 2020 from 6 - 8 PM at Memorial Redwood Mortuary and Cemetery, 6500 South Redwood Road, West Jordan, UT and again on Tuesday January 7, 2020 from 9 - 10:45 AM with a funeral service to follow at the same location.
Published in Deseret News on Jan. 5, 2020
