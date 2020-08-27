Marijke A. Shuttle

1930 - 2020

Marijke A. Shuttle passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on August 24, 2020, after a courageous life and 18 month battle with Leukemia.

Marijke was born on February 22, 1930, in Scheveningen, The Netherlands. As a teenager she survived World War II, which left in her an indelible appreciation for freedom - and good food! After the War, she immigrated to Brazil and then to the United States, which she always referred to as her cherished adopted home, even though the Netherlands was always in her heart.

For several recent years, Marijke inspired many school, church and prison groups describing her life experiences and always acknowledging her gratitude for the blessings of freedom and opportunity provided by the United States.

Marijke enjoyed traveling the world, and when she was home, greeting her relief society sisters, hosting at the Joseph Smith Memorial building, folk dancing, gardening, history, genealogy, writing a daily journal, listening to talk radio - and mostly her children and grandchildren. Part of the rich legacy she leaves for her family is her self-published "A Chronicle of Two Dutch Families" wherein she traced the history of her family and the Netherlands back to the 1600s.

Marijke is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Charles B. Shuttle, to whom she is sealed for all eternity (and for 24 years on earth). Charles was the love of her life, her best friend, folk dancing partner, and cohort in travel.

Marijke was also preceded in death by her parents Wilhelmina and Johan van't Rood, her daughter-in-law Patricia Hallstrom van't Rood, and an infant son, Robert Peter, who Marijke said was the missionary who brought meaning into her life and helped her find the LDS church.

Marijke is survived by her children: Janny Jarvis (and her husband, Scott), Richard van't Rood, Lydia Percin (and her husband, Mark), 9 grandchildren, and 2 great grandchildren.

Viewing will be held Friday, August 28th from 6:00 p.m.-7:45 p.m., at Larkin Mortuary, at 260 East South Temple, Salt Lake City, Utah (masks and social distancing will be enforced). A Graveside Memorial service will be held at 9:00 a.m., at the Salt Lake City Cemetery (upper East 11th Avenue Entrance), for family and participants only, but will be available to view via Zoom - For invitation to Zoom link please email: Percinlaw@att.net



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store