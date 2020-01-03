|
|
1942 ~ 2019
Marilee Forsha Crandall, 77, passed away Saturday, December 28, 2019 surrounded by her loved ones.
Marilee was born August 26, 1942 in Salt Lake City, UT to June Macfarlane Forsha and Donna Done Forsha. She was the second of four children. Marilee was raised in Utah, Idaho, Missouri, Illinois, and Nebraska. She graduated from a central high school in Omaha, Nebraska. She worked at the Boys Club of America and as a telephone operator to earn her way to Brigham Young University. She excelled during her time at BYU, singing in the acapella choir, starring in the BYU musical, "The Boyfriend", as well as the 1963 BYU film production, "By Their Fruits", and was crowned the "Belle of the Y" in 1963.
In 1963, Marilee started dating Richard Crandall and on June 12, 1964 they were married in the Salt Lake City LDS Temple. Two years later, Richard was commissioned a second lieutenant in the United States Air Force and they headed to Texas for pilot training. Upon graduation in 1967, they moved to California for advanced training. While Richard spent tours in Vietnam, Marilee raised their first two children. Throughout their life, they lived in many places including; Texas, California, Washington State, Idaho, Virginia, Colorado, and Utah. During that time, Marilee served in numerous church positions and touched many lives as a youth instructor, music director, etc.
Marilee is survived by her devoted husband, Richard Wallace Crandall, and their five children; Brett (deceased)(Angelique), Angela Petersen (Clint), David (Courteney), Todd (Brooke), and Brandon (Jenny), as well as 20 grandchildren. She is also survived by her three siblings; Mona White (Robert), Dick Forsha (Jill), and Doug Forsha.
Marilee was preceded in death by her dear mother, Donna Done, her first born, Brett, her father, June Forsha and his wife, Alice.
Viewing will be held on January 3, 2020 from 6pm-8pm at the Sundberg-Olpin Funeral Home - 495 State St. Orem, UT. Funeral services will be held Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 1:00pm (prior viewing from 11:30am-12:30pm) at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints - 1315 East 900 South Provo, UT. Condolences may be expressed to the family at SundbergOlpinMortuary.com.
Published in Deseret News on Jan. 3, 2020