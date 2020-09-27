1928 ~ 2020

Marilou Hawkes Moser passed away on September 11, 2020 from natural causes. She was 91.

She was born in Preston, Idaho on October 29, 1928 to William Hawkes Jr. and Anna Rebecca Rogers. She was the 10th of 11 children. She married Ross Arthur Moser on September 8, 1948 in the Salt Lake City Temple. They have two daughters, Lois Moser and Anne Louise Moser Illes. Ross preceded her in death in 1999.

Marilou loved music and played both piano and cello proficiently. She played in orchestras in college and taught music lessons. She graduated from BYU in Elementary Education and taught 1st Grade in Idaho from 1961 to 1968 until they moved to Napa, California where she taught kindergarten. When they retired in 1991, Ross and Marilou moved to Alpine, Utah.

Marilou was a woman of faith and had many church callings in the LDS church, but her favorite was working in Salt Lake at the Conference Center and Temple Square. She loved being a grandmother and adored her 3 grandchildren; Trevor, Alexander, and Lauren Illes.

She is survived by her daughters, Lois and Louise, her 3 grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, and one brother, George.

Graveside services were previously held in the Alpine City Cemetery where she was buried on September 16, 2020.



