Marilyn A. Rankin
1935 - 2020
Marilyn A. Rankin, age 85, passed away on September 17th in Salt Lake City, Utah. Marilyn was born on May 21, 1935 in Klamath Falls, Oregon as the 1st daughter of Charles and Alice Doll. She was married in 1960 to John A. Rankin. Marilyn was the loving mother of two boys and one daughter, and was preceded in death by her daughter and her husband. She was married to her husband John for 46 years. Marilyn is survived by her sister, 2 sons, 5 grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren.
Marilyn's celebration of life ceremony will be held on October 9th, 2pm MST at Holbrook Mortuary, 3251 South 2300 East, Salt Lake City. The celebration of life will be available to watch online by going to Marilyn's obituary at www.HolbrookMortuary.com. Donation and/or flowers will be accepted.
Published in Deseret News on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Holbrook Mortuary
Funeral services provided by
Holbrook Mortuary
3251 South 2300 East
Salt Lake City, UT 84109
(801) 484-2045
