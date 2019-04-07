1925 ~ 2019

Our dear mother, Marilyn Austin Bennion Miller, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at her home in Salt Lake City, Utah. Born July 30, 1925 in Hollywood, California to Wayne Austin and Elna Cowley, the eldest of 4 girls, she attended Marshall High, Goucher College (Baltimore), and graduated from UCLA. The family moved temporarily to Annapolis when her father taught at the Naval Academy, and she lived for years at a time with Uncle Ed and Aunt Laura Brossard in Washington DC, where she fell in love with a young law student, Harden Clark Bennion. They were married in the LDS Temple at Logan, Utah in 1949, and settled in Hollywood, CA, soon moving to Studio City, where they raised a large family.

Mother was an accomplished pianist and organist, so music lessons and piano practice became a daily routine in the Bennion home. She was a natural at organizing her children to sing together, too, blending harmonies for "Love Makes the World Go 'Round," and setting that phrase as a basic value for her life. Marilyn's smile lit up a room, and she was genuinely interested in makings friends forever. One of her great joys was traveling with Harden, and they saw the world together, often with friends. A memorable trip was visiting the Holy Land with her parents and sisters, Joanne Linford and Elna Nelson.

She was devoted to the Gospel of Jesus Christ, and after Harden died, served a mission at the Family History Library in SLC. Soon she met Alvin Miller, and they married in the Los Angeles Temple, completing their mission assignment together in Utah. With Al, she traveled extensively again, and especially enjoyed assembling the family for multiple cruises abroad. Her favorite tradition for decades was every summer at San Clemente Beach, surrounded by active children and grand-children in the surf and sand. She is survived by her husband, Alvin Miller; children Luella, Mary, Clark, Wayne, David, Laura, Katie, Jane, Julie, Eric, and Sally; 34 grandchildren, 48 great grandchildren; preceded in death by husband, Harden; son, Matthew; grandsons Steven Hall and Brian Evers; sister, Elaine Nielsen.

Private services at a later date.

Published in Deseret News on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary