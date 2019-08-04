|
Marilyn Beth
Andersen
"Beth"
Beth passed away peacefully at the age of 94 on July 26, 2019. She was born on March 7, 1925 in Salt Lake City to Chester and Melba Christensen. She married Robert Theodore Andersen on October 30, 1942.
Beth lived for her grandchildren and always looked forward to Sunday visits with her family. She loved gardening, bowling and getting together with her many friends for Bridge and Pinochle. She lived a full life and has left us all with so many wonderful memories.
Beth is survived by her children Robert David Andersen and Barbara Jean Brown; her many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her husband Robert T. Andersen; son Dale C. Andersen; parents Chester and Melba; and sister Beverly Nesi.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, August 6th at 11:00 AM at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 E. Dimple Dell Rd. (10600 S.), Sandy. Friends are invited to greet her family during a viewing one hour prior to services. Online condolences may be offered at www.larkincares.com
She will be so missed but we know she was ready to join our family on the other side…WE LOVE YOU GRANDMA…Fly High.
Published in Deseret News on Aug. 4, 2019