Marilyn

Broberg Carter

May 14, 1931 ~ June 10, 2019

Marilyn Broberg Carter, age 88, passed away peacefully at her home in Farr West, Utah on June 10, 2019.

This beloved Wife and Mother, Grandmother and Great-grandmother lived a beautiful life of kindness and served her family, church and community with all her heart.

Marilyn was born May 14, 1931 in Phoenix, Arizona. She was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and in her lifetime served valiantly as a Relief Society President, Young Women's President, Primary President and many other fun and exciting callings. She studied at Brigham Young University.

She served as a Docent for the Church Museum in Salt Lake City Utah and in the art museum in St. George Utah. She was a member of the Jay Welch Choral for many years as well as the Dixie College Choral and had a love for music and singing.

She and her husband Jerry served three missions for the Church in Scotland, West Yellowstone, Montana and Cove Fort, Utah.

She was married to D. Jerry Carter on December 19, 1950 in the Mesa Arizona Temple and was his sweetheart for all 68 years of their amazing journey together.

She was preceded in death by her two sons, T. Scott Carter and J. Rick Carter as well as a daughter-in-law, Karen Carter and Granddaughter, Avrie Celeste Carter.

She is survived by her favorite "Fishin Buddy" and husband, Jerry Carter; her daughter, Jan Broberg Carter; and her two sons, Jeff Carter (Karen) and Brian Carter (Nichole). Her legacy lives on with her 7 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Her family was her greatest treasure and we look forward to the time we can be together again. We love you Mom.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Lindquist's Bountiful Mortuary, 727 North 400 East Friends may visit with family on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Bountiful City Cemetery.

Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com.

