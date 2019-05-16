Marilyn Bush

1926 ~ 2019

Ruth Marilyn Tueller Bush, known to all as Marilyn, passed away peacefully on May 11th just one day after her 93rd birthday. In passing, she was embraced in the love of three generations.

Born to Arch and Mary Tueller in 1926, Marilyn was a life-long resident of the Salt Lake Valley. A graduate of East High School, she was graduated from the University of Utah in the 1940's. She is survived by a brother Maurice Tueller of St. George and Bear Lake and a sister Marcia Bramble of Salt Lake City.

She married her high school sweetheart, Hubert DeReil Bush shortly after his return from action in World War II. Hubert preceded her in death in 2012. They had four children, Jon of Bear Lake, Jannine (Jody) Smith of Vernal, Jennifer (Jeff) McCollum of Gilbert, AZ and JoanE (Dan) Mahfood of St. George--all of whom survive her. In addition, she is survived by 18 grandchildren and 45 great-grandchildren.

Marilyn's life was marked by four passions-her family, teaching and learning, music and dancing.

She taught elementary education in the Granite School District for 30 years where she started countless young lives on a lifetime of learning and worked artfully with their parents to instill a love of reading. While there, she pioneered new reading methodologies for her district and the State of Utah.

She also taught piano and cello instilling a love of music in those with whom she worked. That passion for music has been transmitted to her children and grandchildren many of whom are accomplished musicians.

In later years, she and Hubert began round dancing across the whole Inter-Mountain region. She would regale those around her with tales of the dance cruise and trips to places like Panguitch, Phoenix, and Las Vegas with sets of friends who shared their love of dance.

Along her journey, she touched many, many lives through whom her legacy will live. The family wants to thank all those who helped her on the last legs of her journey.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 18th, at 10:30 a.m. at the Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 E. 10600 S. in Sandy. Viewing hours will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday and from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. prior to services on Saturday. Interment at Larkin Sunset Gardens Cemetery.



Published in Deseret News on May 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary