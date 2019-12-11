|
|
Marilyn Davis Whipple
1930 ~ 2019
Marilyn Davis Whipple, age 89, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving daughters, on Friday, December 6, 2019, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She was born April 21, 1930 in Salem, Utah, and married Dewey A. Whipple Jr. on April 22, 1954 in the Latter Day Saint Temple in Salt Lake City. The couple spent most of their lives in Midvale, but never missed an opportunity to travel and toured all 50 states and many different countries. Marilyn was a committed member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints her whole life and a woman of exemplary softness, forgiveness, acceptance, strength, and love. She loved her Heavenly Father, Jesus Christ, and His gospel. Her hobbies included painting, knitting, sewing beautiful quilts, making porcelain dolls, laughing, being an amazing grandma, and often engaging in shenanigans with her "devoted and extraordinary daughters," as she called them. Marilyn was preceded in death by her husband, Dewey; parents; grandson, Justin Byrd; great grandson, Chandler Byrd; and brothers Neil, Leon, and Monte. She is survived by her daughters Shauna (Paul), Genneal (Steven), Brenda (Rick), and Jennielyn (Kenneth); 9 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren; sister, Carol West (Robert) and brother, Rodney (Gaylene). As the heart of her family, Marilyn leaves behind the sweetest memories and a lasting impression of love. Those whose lives Marilyn touched are invited to the Goff Mortuary, 8090 South State Street, Midvale, UT 84047, from 1:00 to 2:00 pm, with a short service at 2:00 pm, Saturday, December 14, 2019 to reminisce, grieve, support each other, and just chat as Marilyn would want. Interment, Midvale City Cemetery.
www.goffmortuary.com
Published in Deseret News on Dec. 11, 2019