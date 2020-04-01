|
Marilyn Dawn Walton
1933 - 2020
Marilyn Dawn Walton age 87 passed away peacefully March 24, 2020 after complications from a stroke. She was born February 1, 1933 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Mick and Ada Ford. She married Gardner Duffin in 1952. They had three children Dawni Seaman (Kirk), Mindy Osborne (Trace) and Kevin Duffin.
She married her long-time love Ivan Walton, February 10, 2001. They lived in Chandler Arizona until March 2006 and then settled in St George, Utah where they made their final home.
Marilyn is known for her amazing talents and creativity. She was a dancer, a seamstress, a decorator, an artist, a real estate agent, an awesome cook and entertainer. But, Marilyn will be most remembered for her larger than life Heart, showering unconditional love and light on everyone she ever met. She was an example of the truest form of human kindness with no limits on living large, creating a legacy of Love with a remarkable gift for making everyone feel special. Her love of life and family is an immeasurable treasure. She has left her imprint on this earth and our hearts. She will be dearly missed.
Marilyn is preceded in death by her parents and her sister Sharon Reese. She is survived by her husband Ivan, her children, 9 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
There will be a private viewing and graveside service Friday, April 3rd at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 E. Dimple Dell Rd. (10600 S.), Sandy. Under current circumstances this will be for the immediate family. A celebration of life to honor her will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.larkincares.com
Published in Deseret News on Apr. 1, 2020