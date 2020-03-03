|
Marilyn E. Wright
1932-2020
Salt Lake City, Utah-Our loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Marilyn Elaine Wright passed away peacefully on February 28, 2020 and joined her beloved companion and sweetheart, Boyd Wright.
She was born July 29, 1932 in Salt Lake City, Utah and was the only daughter of Milton Arnold White and Lucille White. She attended Granite High School and the University of Utah. She married Boyd Arnold Wright on April 10, 1953 in the Salt Lake Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.
Marilyn was very proud of and loved her East Millcreek home that Boyd designed and constructed where they raised their four children for most of their lives.
Marilyn worked professionally as a Librarian for the Salt Lake County library system. She was a talented artist and a musician. She loved playing the piano and her home was always filled with joyful music. She was a faithful Latter Day Saint and served for many years in the Primary and Nursery. She loved the little children and enjoyed planning lessons for them. Most of all, she just loved spending time with her family.
Marilyn had a passion for Southern Utah. She and Boyd built a second home in Torrey, Utah and enjoyed staying in red rock country during the summer and fall for many years.
Marilyn is preceded in death by her wonderful husband Boyd. Mom, (also known as Lolly by her children and grandchildren) will be greatly missed by her daughter Terese (Eldon) Barrowes, and sons, Mark (Joyce) Wright, Ryan (Danette) Wright, Troy (Laura) Wright, 13 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Friday, March 6, 2020, 11:00 am at the Wilford Stake Center, 3080 South 1765 East. Interment will be in the Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park.
Published in Deseret News on Mar. 3, 2020