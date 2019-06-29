Marilyn Erlene DeBenedictis

October 17, 1934~June 26, 2019

Taylorsville, Utah - After fighting ten years of health issues, our dear mother and grandmother peacefully left this life to be reunited with her handsome husband, Nick. She was 84 years old. Marilyn was born in Queens, New York, to Fritz and Nora Baumgart.

Marilyn met her beloved husband at a Christmas dance. They danced only with each other the entire night. Mom and Dad were married on January 23, 1960, in Brooklyn, New York. Their children Dave, Glenn and Darlene were also born in New York. Scott came later, right after their move to Utah.

Marilyn was the oldest of seven kids. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends with trips to the beach. She loved to swim and spent many hours practicing as a gymnast. As she moved from being an active young lady to a loving and caring wife and mother, she became her children's biggest fan in everything they did. Mom always taught to be the best and to never give up - no matter what we did. She shuttled us around to many practices, games and functions. This routine continued with her two grandkids. She was always volunteering to help transport them to their activities. She never missed a game.

She had an infectious smile and laugh. She loved the gospel and all its teachings. She had a sweet testimony of her Savior. Mom always encouraged us to "say a little prayer" whenever needed.

Mom will be sorely missed by everyone that knew her. She was such a sweet soul. We were blessed to have her as our mom and grandma. But we know she is extremely happy to finally be reunited with Dad! She could not wait to be with him again.

Marilyn is survived by her children Dave, Glenn, Darlene and Scott (Diseree); her two endearing grandchildren, Natasha (Makoa) Mack and Braden; her brothers, Ronnie (Marie), Byron (Diane) and sister, Helen; sisters-in-law, Lynda (Roger, deceased), Linda (Dexter, deceased), Karen (Fred, deceased); and many other nieces; nephews; and in-laws. She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; brothers Roger, Dexter and Fred.

A special thanks to the many family and friends that would visit, she enjoyed all those moments; including hospice and all those who assisted with her care.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, July 2, 2019, 11:00 am at the Valley Park 2nd Ward, located at 5233 South 3200 West, Taylorsville, Utah. Viewings will be held Monday, July 1st, 6-8:00 pm at McDougal Funeral Home, 4330 South Redwood Road and Tuesday, July 2nd, at the church prior to services from 10-10:45 am. Interment will be at Utah Veterans Memorial Park, Bluffdale, Utah.

Published in Deseret News from June 29 to June 30, 2019