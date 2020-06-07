Marilyn Fay Christiansen Oddo
Marilyn Fay Christiansen Oddo
1954 ~ 2020
Salt Lake City, UT-Marilyn Fay Christiansen Oddo passed away on June 3, 2020 in Salt Lake City, Utah. She was born on May 27, 1954 in Salt Lake City, Utah. A viewing will be held Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. at Affordable Funerals and Cremations located at 5239 Green Pine Drive, Murray, Utah. Space is limited, but all are welcome. A Graveside Service will be held that same day at 12:30 p.m. at Memorial Redwood Cemetery located at 6500 South Redwood Road, West Jordan, Utah. For more information see www.afcfuneralhome.com

Published in Deseret News on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
9
Viewing
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Affordable Funerals and Cremations
JUN
9
Graveside service
12:30 PM
Memorial Redwood Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Affordable Funerals and Cremations
5239 Green Pine Drive
Murray, UT 84123
801-287-8233
