Marilyn Fay Christiansen Oddo
1954 ~ 2020
Salt Lake City, UT-Marilyn Fay Christiansen Oddo passed away on June 3, 2020 in Salt Lake City, Utah. She was born on May 27, 1954 in Salt Lake City, Utah. A viewing will be held Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. at Affordable Funerals and Cremations located at 5239 Green Pine Drive, Murray, Utah. Space is limited, but all are welcome. A Graveside Service will be held that same day at 12:30 p.m. at Memorial Redwood Cemetery located at 6500 South Redwood Road, West Jordan, Utah. For more information see www.afcfuneralhome.com
1954 ~ 2020
Salt Lake City, UT-Marilyn Fay Christiansen Oddo passed away on June 3, 2020 in Salt Lake City, Utah. She was born on May 27, 1954 in Salt Lake City, Utah. A viewing will be held Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. at Affordable Funerals and Cremations located at 5239 Green Pine Drive, Murray, Utah. Space is limited, but all are welcome. A Graveside Service will be held that same day at 12:30 p.m. at Memorial Redwood Cemetery located at 6500 South Redwood Road, West Jordan, Utah. For more information see www.afcfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Deseret News on Jun. 7, 2020.