Marilyn Fay Christiansen Oddo1954 ~ 2020Salt Lake City, UT-Marilyn Fay Christiansen Oddo passed away on June 3, 2020 in Salt Lake City, Utah. She was born on May 27, 1954 in Salt Lake City, Utah. A viewing will be held Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. at Affordable Funerals and Cremations located at 5239 Green Pine Drive, Murray, Utah. Space is limited, but all are welcome. A Graveside Service will be held that same day at 12:30 p.m. at Memorial Redwood Cemetery located at 6500 South Redwood Road, West Jordan, Utah. For more information see www.afcfuneralhome.com