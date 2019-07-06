Heaven let us borrow an angel to call our own. On July 1, 2019, Marilyn Foster Wright, 86, went home. With beauty and grace, she left peacefully surrounded by her family singing her into the next life. She taught us many things, but above all, unconditional love.

Ivan and Hildred Foster welcomed four children, first Marilyn, followed by Bob, Kathy, and Nancy: siblings that became faithful friends and companions. A solid foundation of strong virtues and love were built in her youth, which Marilyn built and expanded on her whole life.

William (Bill) and Marilyn Wright were sealed January 4, 1951, in the Salt Lake Temple and were delighted the Lord blessed them with five unique and wonderful children of their own: Emily, Jerry, MaryLane, Rhonda and Jeff. For a time they fostered a young man named Jervis. Marilyn mothered each child according to their individual needs and personalities with great skill and was an invaluable support and love to them. Marilyn's children-in-law, Gary, Suann, and Marti also adored her.

Marilyn earned a Bachelor's and Master's degree in Education and School Psychology from Brigham Young University and the University of Utah. She worked in special education, ESL, traditional classrooms, and programs serving underprivileged families. Her heart was with children who needed extra attention and care.

Marilyn was exceptionally talented and curious. She filled her calendar with opportunities to learn, serve, and be with people she loved. She greatly valued her membership of over sixty years in the Literary Adventures book group and the Daughters of Utah Pioneers. She was also a member of the Utah Watercolor Society. Using her exceptional musical talent, she accompanied and taught countless piano students.

She wholeheartedly believed in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and taught and testified of Christ in many capacities therein. She had a sweet fondness for missionaries and encouraged her children and grandchildren to serve full-time missions.

Her humor was unforgettable. She delighted others with her quick wit and hilarious accounts of her adventures. She could tease and be teased and laughed heartily and often.

Her parties were epic. Her family smiled and wept at her last party, which she threw just hours before she passed away. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were spoiled by her thoughtful attention.

Her family finds comfort knowing she'll be greeted by her sweetheart Bill, her selfless daughter Rhonda, and her loving brother and parents. We feel blessed beyond expression that Heaven let us keep her long enough to learn from her priceless example.

A viewing will be held Sunday, July 7, 2019, from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Holbrook Mortuary, 3251 South 2300 East. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 noon, with a viewing prior 10:45 to 11:45 a.m. Monday, July 8, 2019, at the East Mill Creek 16th Ward, 3408 South Celeste Way (3120 E). Interment: Mountain View Memorial Cemetery, 3115 E Bengal Blvd (7800 S). Guestbook to post messages for the family available at: HolbrookMortuary.com



Published in Deseret News from July 6 to July 7, 2019