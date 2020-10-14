1951 ~ 2020

Marilyn Kay Galloway McGinty age 69 passed away on September 27, 2020 in West Valley City, Utah.

She was born on August 4, 1951 to Robert Joseph Galloway and Norma Carlson Woodland Galloway in Pocatello, Idaho. She was the third of six children. Her mother passed away when she was 11 years old. Her father married Lola Byington Burt Galloway, adding 3 sisters and 1 brother to the family. The family moved to Granger, Utah in 1966.

She graduated from Granger High School in 1970 and obtained her Licensed Practical Nursing degree from Idaho State University and Bannock Memorial Hospital in Pocatello, Idaho. She worked for 40 years at her profession, retiring from Rocky Mountain Care in 2013.

She married Michael McGinty March 19, 1971 in the Salt Lake Temple. She is survived by her husband and five children, Michael McGinty, Christina Hagen, Peggy Mares, Kimberly Sadler (Byron), Jenifer Matta (Adan), and Meesha Nunez whom she claimed as her own although not legally adopted, and 18 grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her stepmother, her sister Laura Lee Galloway Shirley, her sisters-in-law Leslie Montrose Galloway and Penny McLaughlin Galloway, and her beloved Aunt Clara Woodland Radford.

She is also survived by her siblings, Carol Jeanne Galloway Verrier (Ted), Sharon Rae Galloway Dayley (Gerald), Robert Algene Galloway (Brenda), Diane Galloway Balch (Calvin), Carol Ann Galloway Theurer (Craig), Darlene Galloway Rader (Paul), Kevin Edgar Galloway (Cheri), Michael Joseph Galloway (LaDeane), and Roger Dean Galloway (Robyn), and brother-in-law, Owen Shirley (Konne).

Her graveside services were held Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at the Utah Veterans Cemetery and Memorial Park in Bluffdale, Utah.

She was a gentle daughter of Heavenly Father who set an example of service to her family, friends, patients, and neighbors.



