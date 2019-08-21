|
Marilyn Lou Jean Blaylock Whiting
August 24, 1930 ~
August 15, 2019
Lou Jean, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and aunt passed away peacefully surrounded by her family due to complication from a fall. She was born in Ogden, Utah to Verda Wold and Waldo Earl Blaylock. She was raised in Ogden, Utah and Pocatello, Idaho. While at Weber High School she met the love of her life, Max Rowley Whiting. They were married May 18, 1949 in the Salt Lake Temple. They raised their four children in Bountiful, Utah. She was a great cook, a beautiful seamstress, an avid reader, and enjoyed crocheting. She worked for Dr. Chris Simonsen until her retirement. She served with her husband, Max, in a branch presidency at the Meadows. They also served a mission at the Bishop's Storehouse in Kaysville, Utah. Family was a priority to mom and dad; camping, boating, trips to Lake Powell and Disneyland were the gifts they gave to us, memories that will last a lifetime.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 66 years, Max, and her son Jeffrey Blaylock Whiting.
She is survived by her daughters, Vickie Merrill (Gregory), Cindy Bain (Daniel), Wendy Smith (Bart), and daughter-in-law, Debbie Whiting, 14 grandchildren and 43 great grandchildren. One brother Larry W. Blaylock, sister Susan Blaylock Williams, and nieces and nephews.
A public viewing will be held at Russon Mortuary, 295 North Main Street, Bountiful, Utah, Saturday, August 24th from 10:00 am to noon. Graveside services will follow at Lindquist Washington Heights Memorial Park. Online guestbook at www.russonmortuary.com
Published in Deseret News on Aug. 21, 2019