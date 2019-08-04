|
|
1947 ~ 2019
Marilyn Mott passed away peaceably in her Taylorsville home on July 26, 2019. She was born on April 19, 1947 in Salt Lake City, to Clarence Ray Mott and Geneva May Mott. Marilyn had been battling issues of pulmonary hypertension and heart disease for several years. Now she can rest.
Marilyn was a kind and compassionate person who gave lifelong service as a nurse at the University of Utah Hospital. She followed in the footsteps of her father who taught and did research in the medical department at the University of Utah. She loved all animals including pet rats, and later cats and turtles, all which were dearly loved.
She loved her family, although she had no children of her own; she remained single her entire life. The Mott Family organization was held together by her dedicated service; she was the glue that held us together. Many charitable organizations benefited from her active participation. She also rendered service and compassion to family members. Her service as the communicator of important family events was truly outstanding. She is survived by extended family members and many loving friends.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at the Harvest Land LDS Ward located at 3120 W. 4700 S., Taylorsville, Utah. Family and friends can gather starting at 10 am with the funeral beginning at 11 am. Interment will be at the Mt. Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the .
Services are under the care of the Springer Turner Funeral Home of Richfield and Salina, Utah. Online guestbook at www.springerturner.com
Published in Deseret News from Aug. 4 to Aug. 6, 2019