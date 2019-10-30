|
|
Marilyn Nicki Acord Vreeken
1927 - 2019
Our beloved mother, Lynn Vreeken, peacefully passed away on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at the age of 91. Lynn was born November 6, 1927 in Los Angeles, California as Marilyn Nicki Acord, the only child of Alvin J Miles and Ivy Ferrier (Nicki) Murdoch.
Lynn worked to support herself and her mother at a very early age. She married Fred Richard Vreeken on March 21, 1948 and they were sealed in the Los Angeles Temple on August 12, 1960. They became the parents of five children. Lynn's children were her whole life. She was known as a very proficient and organized executive secretary. She lived with her daughter and best friend, Lori Vreeken, in East Millcreek since 1989. She loved travel - especially visiting her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Even at 90 years of age she was still exploring Moab in their ATV! Lynn is survived by her daughter, Marci Hess of Ashton, Idaho; son, Caleb Mitsvotai, of Manti, Utah; son, Kris Vreeken of West Valley, Utah; Lori Vreeken of East Millcreek, Utah; 22 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. Lynn was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Fred; and her son Kurt Robert Vreeken.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 11:00am at the Manti Tabernacle in Manti City, Utah. Viewings will be held from 9:30-10:30am. Interment will follow at the Manti Cemetery. Funeral Directors: Magleby Mortuary, Richfield, Salina and Manti. Online guestbook at www.maglebymortuary.com
Published in Deseret News on Oct. 30, 2019