Home

POWERED BY

Services
Magleby Mortuary
195 West 100 North
Manti, UT 84642
(435) 835-2311
Viewing
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Manti Tabernacle
Manti City, UT
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Manti Tabernacle
Manti City, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marilyn Vreeken
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marilyn Nicki Vreeken


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marilyn Nicki Vreeken Obituary
Marilyn Nicki Acord Vreeken
1927 - 2019
Our beloved mother, Lynn Vreeken, peacefully passed away on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at the age of 91. Lynn was born November 6, 1927 in Los Angeles, California as Marilyn Nicki Acord, the only child of Alvin J Miles and Ivy Ferrier (Nicki) Murdoch.
Lynn worked to support herself and her mother at a very early age. She married Fred Richard Vreeken on March 21, 1948 and they were sealed in the Los Angeles Temple on August 12, 1960. They became the parents of five children. Lynn's children were her whole life. She was known as a very proficient and organized executive secretary. She lived with her daughter and best friend, Lori Vreeken, in East Millcreek since 1989. She loved travel - especially visiting her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Even at 90 years of age she was still exploring Moab in their ATV! Lynn is survived by her daughter, Marci Hess of Ashton, Idaho; son, Caleb Mitsvotai, of Manti, Utah; son, Kris Vreeken of West Valley, Utah; Lori Vreeken of East Millcreek, Utah; 22 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. Lynn was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Fred; and her son Kurt Robert Vreeken.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 11:00am at the Manti Tabernacle in Manti City, Utah. Viewings will be held from 9:30-10:30am. Interment will follow at the Manti Cemetery. Funeral Directors: Magleby Mortuary, Richfield, Salina and Manti. Online guestbook at www.maglebymortuary.com
Published in Deseret News on Oct. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marilyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now