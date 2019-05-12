Marilyn Parkin Woodward

March 14, 1926 ~ May 7, 2019

Our beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend, Marilyn Parkin Woodward, passed peacefully from this world on May 7, 2019. She was 93 years old. She will always be remembered for her sweet, compassionate spirit and her everlasting, unconditional love for her family. Everyone who was privileged to know her was changed for the better.

Marilyn was born in Salt Lake City on March 14, 1926, the fifth child of Albert Parkin and Consuella Berrett. She held fond memories of her brothers and sisters, and was very close to her sisters, Barbara and Elda. Marilyn attended school and lived in the Salt Lake area all of her life. She graduated from Granite High School in 1944. She worked at various jobs during the war and then went back to work when all of her children were in school. Marilyn retired from Granite School District in 1987, having worked for over 23 years as an elementary school secretary.

Marilyn married Grant Woodward on June 5, 1946, in the Salt Lake Temple. Together they raised four children. She was an exceptional influence on her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She was always there with love and support for everything they achieved in their lives.

Marilyn was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where she served in too many capacities and callings to name. She especially loved being a supervisor at the Jordan River Temple. Marilyn and Grant served a mission together at the Salt Lake Temple Square Visitors' Center. She was always an example of love and devotion.

Marilyn and Grant were married 54 years before he passed away in July 2000. Several years later, Marilyn became reacquainted with her high school sweetheart, Wayne Hudson, and they were married on June 3, 2006. Wayne passed away in October 2007. Marilyn lovingly and tirelessly cared for both husbands as their health declined.

Marilyn will be greatly missed by her sons, Dee (Anita), Rand (Debbie); daughters, Wendy (Karl Bolton), Lori (Glen Clayburn); 14 grandchildren and 34 great grandchildren; also sisters-in-law, Christine and Ruth, and many nephews and nieces. She was preceded in death by her parents, six brothers and sisters, husband, and grandson. As the last surviving member of the Parkin family, Marilyn was joyfully welcomed by many loved ones and her Heavenly Father and Savior.

The family would like to thank the wonderful nurses' aides who attended to her at The Cottage at Legacy House, especially April, Kathryn, Linda and Nancy. You were our mother's angels and we will be forever grateful for your love and care.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, May 15, at 11:00 am at the Sandy Hillcrest Fifth Ward, 9045 South 915 East, Sandy, Utah. Friends and family may call at the Goff Mortuary, 8090 South State Street, Midvale, Utah, from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Tuesday, May 14, and at 10:00 am at the church prior to the funeral. Interment at Crescent Cemetery, 11105 South State Street, Sandy, Utah.

Published in Deseret News on May 12, 2019