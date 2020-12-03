1933 ~ 2020
I passed away November 29, 2020, having had 87 years of a wonderful and blessed life. I was born August 29, 1933 in Manti, Sanpete County, Utah, and the fifth child of nine children. I went to school in Manti and was Junior Prom Mistress 1950 and Miss Manti 1951. I married my high school sweetheart, Boyd Paul (Sid), on October 12, 1951 and he preceded me in death, April 24, 2015, celebrating almost 64 years of marriage and four children, Scott Paul, Sheila, Suzette and Sid Smith.
My mother, Geneve, died at the age of 41, leaving six children….I was only eight years old. My dad married Thelma, and they added three girls to our family for a total of nine children….Seven girls and two boys. I worked for my dad in his grocery store until after I was married when Boyd went into the Air Force in 1953, where we lived in Wichita Falls, TX and Sacramento, CA. While Boyd was in the Air Force, I worked numerous jobs: at a sewing plant, the PX at The Air Force Base and as a PBX operator for the California DMV. When we moved back to Utah, I worked in the local sewing plant and was Salina City Treasurer for eleven years before moving to Las Vegas, NV in 1978 to start a new adventure where we owned Bonanza Ready Mix and Bonanza Materials, along with the Industrial Construction, Boyd Anderson Trucking and Anderson Transport companies, supplying many materials and building roads, highways, bridges and casinos. We returned to Salina in 1990 and I was Salina City Mayor from 2002 to 2005. Retirement was very enjoyable and rewarding.
I am survived by my children and their spouses, Scott and Sandy Anderson of Salina, Utah; Sheila Anderson of Gunnison, Utah; Suzette and Gary Sterner of Las Vegas, Nevada; and Sid and Robin Anderson of Pahrump, Nevada. My ten grandchildren, their spouses and seventeen and a half great grandchildren. Sisters and brothers-in-law Kathryn (Stan) Menscher, Sally Smith, Dana Ekins, Rosalyn (Bill) Warner, sister-in-law Betty Smith and many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by my father, Paul, mother, Geneve and stepmother Thelma. Sister Norma and brother-in-law Jackson Wanless, sister Pauline and brother-in-law Harvey Christiansen, brother Gene and sister-in-law Colleen, brother Alan and brother-in-law Brent Ekins, brother-in-law Donald Anderson, sister-in-law Carolyn Jensen, brother-in-law Mel Jensen, nephew Paul Jensen and niece Janone Jensen. Also, including many family and friends that I look forward to seeing again.
Thank you to neighbors Joe and Jolene Parker and family who looked out for me. Amberlee, Abbie and the staff and care givers at The Victorian House in Levan, UT, and Central Valley Medical Center, Dr. Rosenbeck and staff, Nephi, UT for their kindness, compassion and care.
Due to COVID-19, private family services will take place with online live streaming. Friends are welcome to attend graveside services on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. in the Manti City Cemetery under the care of the Springer Turner Funeral Home of Richfield and Salina, Utah.
Due to COVID-19, recommendations are please wear a mask and practice social distancing.
