Marilyn Snelson Hales, loving wife, mother and grandmother peacefully passed away on October 17, 2019 after enduring a long battle with dementia. She was 77. Marilyn will be remembered for her charity and generosity, passion and perseverance for her family and community, bright laugh, and enduring faith in our Savior, Jesus Christ.
Born June 19, 1942, Marilyn was born to hard-working parents she adored, 2 sisters and 1 brother she loved dearly. Growing up in the avenues of Salt Lake City, she loved her teenage years at West High School where she met her sweetheart, Jan. They were married in May of 1962 and sealed in the Salt Lake LDS Temple.
Marilyn was organized and a perfectionist. She excelled in her work at the Utah Health Department, various secretary jobs, typing and researching PhD defenses and helping to grow a successful family owned business with her husband. She prided herself on keeping an immaculate home, inside and out. She was an excellent seamstress. Her grandchildren love to snuggle in her lovingly made quilts. She had a beautiful soprano voice and loved to sing and play the piano.
Marilyn served on the PTA District Board and as PTA President. Her children remember stacks of PTA papers and hours at school board meetings - learning from her efforts and dedication to make things better for schools and people in the community.
Marilyn served in many leadership positions as a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. She loved and helped many as in-service leader, Relief Society President, road show director, Primary President and Primary song leader. She served in the Bountiful Temple and as an LDS service missionary with Jan.
Marilyn's greatest achievement was her family. She taught us to pray, work hard and persevere. She took tender care of her husband, children, grandchildren and found much joy and pride in their achievements and faith.
She is survived by her children Scott (Jill) of Wellsville, Ron (Becky) of Morgan and Susan (Tim) of Bountiful; 9 grandchildren Logan, Sarah, Tanner (Kinsey), McKenna (Caleb), Reganne, Porter, Sophia, Grace, and Max. She is preceded in death by her son, Paul and husband, Jan D. Hales.
A heartfelt thank you to the nurses and aides at Legacy House for their tender love and care in Marilyn's final months and days.
Friends and loved ones are invited to remember and celebrate Marilyn's life at a funeral on Friday, Oct 25 at 11 am at the Sterling Heights Ward, 165 W. Monarch Drive, Bountiful, where a viewing will be held Friday morning from 9:00-10:45 am at the church prior to services. Interment-Bountiful City Cemetery, 2224 So. 200 W., Bountiful. Online guest book at www.russonmortuary.com.
Published in Deseret News on Oct. 23, 2019