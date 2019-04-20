Marilyn Thompson

1930 - 2019

Our sweet mom, Ruth Marilyn Rigby Thompson, passed away peacefully on April 13 after 89 wonderful years. She was born April 2, 1930, in Logan, Utah, to William Edward & Olive Roskelley Rigby, attended East High School and Stevens Henager Business College. In 1947, she married Melvin Kirk Thompson in the Salt Lake Temple and was a supportive, loving wife as they raised 3 boys and a girl, built a construction business, enjoyed traveling the world and working/resting at their Emigration Canyon cabin or St. George.

Marilyn's testimony of Jesus is strong and she faithfully served in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; two of her favorite callings included as a tour guide at the Church Office Building, and with Mel as Ward Family History Consultants - where they carefully researched genealogy long before convenience of the internet.

Marilyn was an accomplished artist and shared treasured paintings with family and friends; leadership and participation with Intermountain Society of Artists, Sugarhouse Lady Lions Club, and the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers. She studied the masters and visited museums with her Art Group friends, loved to sing in church and enjoyed many years performing in a women's singing group. Her love of reading included scriptures, faith-promoting materials, and many genres that kept her mind active and optimistic.

She is survived by sons, Wesley (Rose) Thompson; Bradley (Melissa) Thompson; Guy (Judy) Thompson; and cherished daughter Dana (Ken) Sowby. Also survived by sisters-in-law Alice Clark and Joanne (Roger) Pugmire, who have always been dear friends. She will also be missed by 15 grandchildren (and spouses), 37 great-grandchildren, and many nieces/nephews - all of whom she enjoyed hearing from and visiting with, as she skillfully made each one feel valued. A special thank you to compassionate caregivers at The Abbington of Holladay who attentively assisted her final years. She is preceded in death by parents, brothers, sister, and loving husband, Mel (April 2005).

Friends may call Mon., April 22 from 6:00-8:00 pm or Tues., April 23 from 9:30-10:30 am at Wasatch Hills Ward, 2255 S. Wasatch Drive. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 am and interment at Larkin Sunset Lawn Cemetery. Above all, our Grandma wanted her family to be happy and healthy. To help achieve that goal, a memorial donation can be made to the Hydrocephalus Association in her name at http://bit.ly/MarilynThompson.



