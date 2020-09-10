Marilyn Dee Glines Hillstead Vaughn

1931 - 2020

Marilyn Dee Glines Hillstead Vaughn passed away September 7, 2020 in Bountiful, Utah. She was born April 6, 1931 in San Francisco, California to Freeman and Myrtle Anderberg Glines. She married Gerald Bywater Hillstead (Jerry) December 30, 1953, later solemnized in the Salt Lake Temple. Jerry passed away September 17, 1960. She was devoted to raising her children. She then married Clyde Steely Vaughn.

Marilyn and Clyde served a mission to the New Hampshire/Massachusetts area, and later served in the temple. Clyde passed away June 1993.

She held many positions in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints throughout her life, including Primary President, Jr Sunday School President, Young Women's President, and several teaching positions. She was a lifelong family history specialist. She served as PTA President, a counselor for Listening Post crisis hotline, and was active in politics (often hosting caucus meetings in her home).

She is survived by her favorite child Peggy (Cory) Hall, her beloved son Jeff (Cheryl) Hillstead, and her "little princess" Jenny Brown. As well as eight grandchildren and several great grandchildren, and her devoted sister Jacquie Cooper Gunderson.

Preceded in death by her younger brothers Robert and James Glines and grandson Jason David Hillstead.

A public viewing will be held Friday, September 11, 2020 from 6 to 8 PM at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 East Dimple Dell Road, Sandy, Utah. Private family services will be held on Saturday.



