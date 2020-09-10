1/1
Marilyn Vaughn
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marilyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marilyn Dee Glines Hillstead Vaughn
1931 - 2020
Marilyn Dee Glines Hillstead Vaughn passed away September 7, 2020 in Bountiful, Utah. She was born April 6, 1931 in San Francisco, California to Freeman and Myrtle Anderberg Glines. She married Gerald Bywater Hillstead (Jerry) December 30, 1953, later solemnized in the Salt Lake Temple. Jerry passed away September 17, 1960. She was devoted to raising her children. She then married Clyde Steely Vaughn.
Marilyn and Clyde served a mission to the New Hampshire/Massachusetts area, and later served in the temple. Clyde passed away June 1993.
She held many positions in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints throughout her life, including Primary President, Jr Sunday School President, Young Women's President, and several teaching positions. She was a lifelong family history specialist. She served as PTA President, a counselor for Listening Post crisis hotline, and was active in politics (often hosting caucus meetings in her home).
She is survived by her favorite child Peggy (Cory) Hall, her beloved son Jeff (Cheryl) Hillstead, and her "little princess" Jenny Brown. As well as eight grandchildren and several great grandchildren, and her devoted sister Jacquie Cooper Gunderson.
Preceded in death by her younger brothers Robert and James Glines and grandson Jason David Hillstead.
A public viewing will be held Friday, September 11, 2020 from 6 to 8 PM at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 East Dimple Dell Road, Sandy, Utah. Private family services will be held on Saturday.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Deseret News on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Larkin Sunset Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Larkin Sunset Gardens
1950 East Dimple Dell Road
Sandy, UT 84092
(801) 571-2771
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Larkin Sunset Gardens

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved