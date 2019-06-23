1929 ~ 2019

Marilyn Willmore Cordery, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and sister, passed away peacefully on June 19, at the age of 89, surrounded by her loving family. Marilyn was born in Salt Lake City, Utah on December 31, 1929, to Madison Owen and Sybil Holjeson Willmore. She attended Highland Park Elementary, Irving Jr. High and South High School. She attended the University of Utah and graduated with a degree in Business. She affiliated with Alpha Delta Pi Sorority. At each school, and where ever she went, Marilyn formed friendships that lasted throughout her life.

After graduation she moved to Washington DC. She worked for Senator Everett Dirksen, from Illinois. While attending the Washington Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, she met her eternal companion, Jack D. Cordery. They returned to Salt Lake City, and were married in the Salt Lake Temple on January 20, 1956.

She raised her family in their home on Harrison Avenue in Salt Lake City. Their family thrived there, making many life-long friends and memories in the Colonial Hills Ward. She served in several callings, including Primary President. In July of 1998 they sold their home and moved into Country Springs Condominiums in Bountiful, Utah.

After raising her children, Marilyn worked part time as a member services representative at the Associated Federal Employees Federal Credit Union. Her greatest joy in life was spending time with her family. She left this life a more beautiful and loving place because of her pleasant nature and kindness. We will miss her beautiful smile.

Marilyn is survived by her children: Julie (Michael) Boeckmann, Lisa (Lowell) Caldwell, John, Tom (Brenda), Joseph (Abbey), eight grandchildren and her sister Karen Cahoon. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and sister Beverly Hurst.

Our family would like to thank mom's caregivers at the Sheridan Assisted Living Center for their kind love and care and to her neighbors at Country Springs who helped her over the years.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday June 25th at 11:00 at Wasatch Lawn Mortuary located at 3401 S. Highland Drive in Salt Lake City. A viewing will be held at the same location on Monday June 24th from 6:00 - 8:00 pm and Tuesday from 10:00 - 10:45 am. Interment will be at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park. For full obituary and online condolences please visit www.dignitymemorial.com



