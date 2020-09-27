Mario Arthur Naujoks

1954-2020

Salt Lake City, UT-Mario Arthur Naujoks was reunited with his parents on Sept. 11, 2020. He was born to Arthur and Traudy Naujoks on Sept. 14, 1954, in Salt Lake City, UT. Mario lived in Salt Lake City for most of his life, graduating from Skyline High School and attending the U of U. He worked as an accountant and tax consultant. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. His parents' raised him with the love of the German culture. He enjoyed eating German food and attending Oktoberfest at Snowbird. He also enjoyed skiing. He is survived by his 3 children, Melissa, Lisa and Tony. He was preceded in death by his parents and half-sister, Sylvia. Graveside services will be held at the Salt Lake City Cemetery on September 30, 2020 at 11:30. Many thanks to the St Mary's Ward for arranging the services.



