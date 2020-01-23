Home

Marion Arlene Kovalenko

Marion Arlene Kovalenko Obituary
Marion Arlene Kovalenko
In Loving Memory
Marion Arlene Kovalenko, age 63, concluded her life of service and passed into Eternity on January 14, 2020 in Las Vegas, NV. She is survived by her husband, Nicholas, and sons Peter and Alexander.
Arlene lived in several different areas throughout her life, making friends and serving others with grace and love. Her gentle humor and positive outlook touched many for good. Her strong witness of her Savior inspired her good works as a wife, mother, teacher and friend. She will be greatly missed, but we know she is continuing to bless others in her Heavenly home.
Her memorial service will be at 11:00 on January 25th at the LDS chapel located at 5100 Sun Valley Drive, Las Vegas NV. One of her expressed wishes is that no one wear black at the celebration of her life.
Published in Deseret News on Jan. 23, 2020
