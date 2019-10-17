|
|
Marion Burrows Smith
Apr. 6, 1929 - Oct. 16, 2019
Marion Burrows Smith died peacefully at her home with family at the age of 90. Born in Salt Lake City to Leah Burton Burrows and J. Alma Burrows, she married Nicholas G. Smith, Jr. in 1950. For 68 years, she had an adventurous, love-filled life with him. Cofounder and first director of Intermountain Sexual Abuse Center (ISAT) her work in the community was tireless. Educated at Berkeley and University of Utah, she received her BA (Phi Beta Kappa, Phi Kappa Phi) and a M Ed Psych from U of U. Marion was a founder of Youngstown Children's Home, and an area chairman for United Way. Her honors include: National Association of Social Workers Utah Public Administrator of the Year 1985, Division of Family Service Award 1986, Pan Hellenic Alumni Woman of the Year Award 1985. Published books: Paperdolls; Healing From Sexual Abuse in Mormon Neighborhoods, 1992 (co-author) and Riptide, 1999. She is survived by seven daughters: Kathleen Smith, Sharon Christenson (A. J. Martine), Lindy Burton (Mark Burton), Robin Burrows, Charlotte Smith, Wendy Smith (Jim Michie Jr.), Niki Hagen (Stephen Hagen), fourteen grandchildren, and ten great grandchildren. The family gives thanks to Georgia Maloney and her team of extraordinary caretakers. Service to be held Sunday October 20, at 2:00 P.M. at Starks Funeral Parlor, 3651 South 900 East, Salt Lake City. Guests are encouraged to use the complimentary valet parking on the north side of the building. Visit www.starksfuneral.com to share your photos and memories with the family.
Published in Deseret News on Oct. 17, 2019